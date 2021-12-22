Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $784,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carvana by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,663,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carvana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,259,000 after purchasing an additional 316,844 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Carvana by 61,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 311,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,139,000 after purchasing an additional 311,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVNA. DA Davidson cut their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.85.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,757 shares of company stock worth $5,213,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $227.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $194.70 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.17 and its 200 day moving average is $305.62.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

