Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $624,000 Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 19.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

