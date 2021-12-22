Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $624,000 Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 19.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ITGR opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.