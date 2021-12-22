Bao Finance (BAO) Hits Market Cap of $11.47 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $332,181.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.44 or 0.08097726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,346.10 or 0.99808593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00073204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00048433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.