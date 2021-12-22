Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.95

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.95 and traded as low as $16.25. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 78,649 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 13.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.