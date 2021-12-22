Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Trading Down 1.4%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Beach Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

