Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.64 million and approximately $15.42 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00209689 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

