Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 11,717 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,975,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $719,000.

SLYG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.19. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,139. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.74 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

