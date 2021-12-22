Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 2,760 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $69,000.

VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,297. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $62.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

