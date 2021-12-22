Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 3,849 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. 240,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,607,710. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

