Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.