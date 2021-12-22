Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.52

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.52 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 10.88 ($0.14), with a volume of 60,509 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

