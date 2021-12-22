Biffa (LON:BIFF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) were up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359.50 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 355.50 ($4.70). Approximately 374,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 803,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348 ($4.60).
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.68) to GBX 395 ($5.22) in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.14) price target on shares of Biffa in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Biffa to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 430 ($5.68) to GBX 395 ($5.22) in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -44.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 366.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 353.26.
In related news, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.68), for a total transaction of £94,093.20 ($124,313.91).
Biffa Company Profile (LON:BIFF)
Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.
