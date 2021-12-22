BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after buying an additional 1,249,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after buying an additional 541,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after buying an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 348.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after buying an additional 1,699,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,550 shares of company stock worth $6,683,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

