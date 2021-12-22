BinaryX (BNX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $43.17 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $71.49 or 0.00145673 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $144.62 million and $43.17 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

