Bistroo 24-Hour Volume Tops $20,289.00 (BIST)

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Bistroo has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bistroo coin can now be bought for $0.0869 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Bistroo has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $20,289.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.83 or 0.08121141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,289.56 or 1.00046826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00073375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

