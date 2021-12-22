BitGreen (BITG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $751,382.81

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. BitGreen has a market cap of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00250843 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00031713 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00021903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.40 or 0.00504004 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00083903 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.