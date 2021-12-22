Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 46,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 425,630 shares.The stock last traded at $10.53 and had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Black Stone Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.