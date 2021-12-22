BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Billy Ho Sells 4,499 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Billy Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Billy Ho sold 4,614 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $43,371.60.

On Saturday, September 25th, Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $84,745.91.

Shares of BB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 20,514,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,990,609. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 8.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

