BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE EGF opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $13.47.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
