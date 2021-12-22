BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE EGF opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 525,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.