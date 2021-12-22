BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $77,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

BlackRock stock opened at $910.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $924.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $899.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.