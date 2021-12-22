BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by 29.8% over the last three years.

BKT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. 363,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 134,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

