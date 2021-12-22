BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces $0.10 None Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years.
NYSE BLW traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. 71,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
