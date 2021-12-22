BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces $0.10 None Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years.

NYSE BLW traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. 71,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $52,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

