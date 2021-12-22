BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares None Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 103,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,596. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.82. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

