BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares None Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:BBN traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 103,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,596. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.82. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $27.49.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
