Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Position Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,375 shares of company stock valued at $137,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.