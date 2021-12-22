Blue Chip Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. 87,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,828,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

