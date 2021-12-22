Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $11.66 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.30.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.42. The stock had a trading volume of 45,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,284. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.07 and its 200-day moving average is $206.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

