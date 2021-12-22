Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $18.10 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.5% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 530,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after buying an additional 71,417 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427,949. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.