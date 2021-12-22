Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 323.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.99. 1,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,024. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average of $134.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

