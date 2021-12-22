Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.79

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $726.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, EVP La Osa Jorge De acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $72,014.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

