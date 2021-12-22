B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

OTCMKTS BMRRY traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

