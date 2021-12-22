Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.18. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 873,056 shares changing hands.

BDRBF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.26.

Get Bombardier alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.