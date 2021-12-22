Bondly Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $11.38 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00041243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

