Boosted Finance Market Cap Hits $156,781.50 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00005361 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $156,781.50 and $32,164.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.10 or 0.08123745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,797.15 or 0.99875388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

