Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. 1,395,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,956. BOX has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,222 shares of company stock worth $2,684,010. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BOX by 379.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

