BP (LON:BP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $345.73

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 345.73 ($4.57) and traded as low as GBX 319.95 ($4.23). BP shares last traded at GBX 323.30 ($4.27), with a volume of 76,684,104 shares traded.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BP from GBX 342 ($4.52) to GBX 388 ($5.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BP from GBX 530 ($7.00) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.23) to GBX 404 ($5.34) in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 399.20 ($5.27).

The company has a market cap of £65.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 345.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 90 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £309.60 ($409.04). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 105 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £371.70 ($491.08). Insiders have acquired a total of 288 shares of company stock valued at $100,122 in the last quarter.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

