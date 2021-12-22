bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.17

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPOSY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.78) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

