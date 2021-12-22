Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $90.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.18.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Braze has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

