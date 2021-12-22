Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. Braze has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Get Braze alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.