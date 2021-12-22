Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.23 ($102.51).

BNR stock opened at €75.40 ($84.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.41. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

