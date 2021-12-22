Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.23 ($102.51).

BNR stock opened at €75.40 ($84.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.41. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($63.20).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

