Brokerages Anticipate Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 38,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,537. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

