Brokerages Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. DocuSign reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $172,143,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $154.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.93, a PEG ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.25. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

