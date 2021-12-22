Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $992.06 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Five Below reported sales of $858.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.94. The stock had a trading volume of 802,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,761. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.85. Five Below has a one year low of $155.10 and a one year high of $237.86.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

