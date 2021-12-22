Brokerages Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $2.03. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.70. 1,771,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,586. The stock has a market cap of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.43. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

