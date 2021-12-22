Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.60. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 137,824 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 150,875 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.