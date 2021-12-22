Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.60. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 137,824 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 150,875 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

