Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.80. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

PZZA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.12. The stock had a trading volume of 235,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,680. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average of $121.23. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

