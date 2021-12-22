Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Post $0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $24.94. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,935. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $486.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 160.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

