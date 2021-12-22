Brokerages Anticipate Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will post $35.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $117.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUNL. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

In related news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,257. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

