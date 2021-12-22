Brokerages Anticipate Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will post $35.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $117.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUNL. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

In related news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,257. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.