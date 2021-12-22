Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report sales of $54.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.22 million and the highest is $55.01 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $212.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.09 million to $212.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $221.33 million, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $222.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Investment.
Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. 456,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,013. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $812.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.
Apollo Investment Company Profile
Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.