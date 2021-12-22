Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report sales of $54.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.22 million and the highest is $55.01 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $212.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.09 million to $212.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $221.33 million, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $222.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AINV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. 456,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,013. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $812.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

