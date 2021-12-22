Brokerages Expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Post $2.51 EPS

Analysts expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to post $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the lowest is $2.34. Bank of Montreal reported earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $11.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Montreal.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 683,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $112.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.