Brokerages Expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Post $2.51 EPS

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Analysts expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to post $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the lowest is $2.34. Bank of Montreal reported earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $11.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 683,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $112.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.