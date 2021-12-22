Brokerages Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Comcast reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,545,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,455,191. Comcast has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

